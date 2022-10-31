INDIANAPOLIS — Our friends from Hip Fit returned to Indy Now to teach us a new dance routine for getting in shape without feeling like you’re actually working out.

The Hip Fit crew also helped us open the Halloween show with a little “Beauty and the Beast” meets Ginuwine mashup dance routine. Because what goes together better than that?

Hip Fit Owner and Instructor Sco Nixon dressed the part of Lumière, the candelabra character, to compliment Host Jillian Deam’s Belle costume and Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt as the Beast.

Hip Fit classes are offered Wednesdays at 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays at noon at Volume Performance Center on Indy’s northeast side. The cost is $10.

Beginning Nov. 14, Hip Fit classes will also be offered in Zionsville at Dance Fit Club, which opened in June at 10830 Bennett Parkway.

Follow Hip Fit on Instagram at @hipfitclub for the latest information on classes, special events and how to sign up.