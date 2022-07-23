



INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony usually has some kind of wacky food challenge for Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt, but on Friday he switched things up, turning the stage over to a talented group of local kids.

Student dancers from Volume Performance Center in Indianapolis recently traveled to New York City to watch the “Today Show,” but producers ended up asking them to perform. They danced to Janet Jackson’s 1989 mega-hit “Rhythm Nation” and even caught the attention of Jackson herself, who shared the girls’ Instagram post of the performance.

Volume Performance Center, located on Indy’s northeast side at 1728 E. 86th St., offers dances classes for 2-year-olds to adults. They offer ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, tumbling and more with some groups that are competitive and others focused on recreation or fitness.

Learn more about the dance center on their website, follow them on Instagram at @INDYVPC.



