



INDIANAPOLIS — Not sure how to choose final decorative touches for your home? Authentique Goods can help with a pre-selected collection of decor shipped to your door.

Authentique is a subscription box service that offers high-end, unique home accessories. The service was launched in March by Homes by Haley (HbH), a Zionsville-based company that offers interior design, home staging, home organization, event styling and more.

The first collection was released in March, and now the second collection of eight staple items is available for pre-sale.







Haley Hilts, founder and lead designer of HbH and Authentique, brought some of the items to the studio Monday, challenging Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to create coffee table designs.

You can choose to receive the pre-selected eight pieces, or if there are items in particular you want or don’t need, let Hilts now and she can swap pieces out.

The collection goes for $259.99 and the annual subscription (four boxes per year) is $998.96. Use the discount code ‘INDYNOW’ for 10% off.