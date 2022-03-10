INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt are still perfecting their DJ skills, but they know exactly what to do when it’s time to strike a pose.

DJ Maddog, a.k.a. Madison True, dropped by the show to teach us the fundamental skill of beat matching — to the tune of Madonna’s Vogue, no less.

And in honor of Women’s History Month, she sat down to talk about her career success, both in Indy and beyond, in a very male-dominated industry.

True, a Bloomington native, didn’t come from a particularly musical family, but some of her earliest memories involve dancing in the living room to Madonna, Ace of Base and C&C Music Factory.

When she got older, she’d go out dancing and realized no one in the DJ booth was representing her. She decided to pursue DJing as a career, and six months later she was doing well enough to leave her full-time job. She has even performed with Kesha, beating out an all-male group of competitors for the spot.

Her advice for women who are thinking about careers in DJing or music producing is this:

“Even if you don’t see someone out there doing it who might look like you, act like you, dress like you — do it,” she said. “Because that means you are needed more than you think.”

Catch True is action tonight, Thursday, March 10, at the Patron Saint in downtown Indy from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. To learn more about her, visit her website.