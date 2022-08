FISHERS, Ind. — Indy Now’s Jillian Deam recently headed out to Fishers to celebrate the grand opening a new Donatos Pizza location.

But Donatos is in the middle of a even bigger celebration: the grand reopening of all 20 Central Indiana Donatos locations under the ownership of Jordan Hospitality Group.

To celebrate, CEO Ron Jordan is offering a special deal through this Sunday, Aug. 7: 40% off any online order, with a maximum discount of $15.