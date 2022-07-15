



INDIANAPOLIS — A few years ago, sellers were regularly contributing to a buyer’s down payment. But the market has changed and that’s no longer happening.

Tony Hobbs joined us to talk about how Old National Bank is bridging the gap with a downpayment assistance program that can provide $5,000-$9,000 to help.





“I enjoy really taking someone by the hand who really thinks they can’t get it done and walking them through the process and seeing them at the finish line when they’re actually at the closing,” said Hobbs, community development loan originator at Old National.

For more information on down payment assistance, go to oldnational.com/hobbs or call him directly at 317-337-0446.