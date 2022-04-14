Easter egg hunts Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Katy Mann of Indy with Kids fills us in on free Easter egg hunts in central Indiana this weekend, plus she shares creative ideas for spicing up your egg hunt at home.

Free events include:

  • Indy Eleven Zeke’s Halftime Egg Hunt, Saturday (must have a ticket to the 7 p.m. game; advance registration required for the egg hunt)

Find the complete list on the Indy with Kids website, plus Mann’s fun ideas for putting together an Easter egg hunt at home.