INDIANAPOLIS — Katy Mann of Indy with Kids fills us in on free Easter egg hunts in central Indiana this weekend, plus she shares creative ideas for spicing up your egg hunt at home.

Free events include:

Noblesville First Easter Eggs-travaganza at Teter Organic Farm, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spring Fling Egg Hunt at Lawrence Community Park, Saturday at 10 a.m. (advance registration is required)

Indy Eleven Zeke’s Halftime Egg Hunt, Saturday (must have a ticket to the 7 p.m. game; advance registration required for the egg hunt)

Indiana Comic Convention Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. (ticket to the event required; children 10 and younger get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket)

Eggstravaganza Easter Trunk or Treat at Indianapolis Baptist Temple, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Find the complete list on the Indy with Kids website, plus Mann’s fun ideas for putting together an Easter egg hunt at home.