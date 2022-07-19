INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Francis Price, Indy ophthalmologist and world-renowned cornea specialist, explains Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), an alternative to LASIK for vision correction.

The procedure was recently approved by the FDA, Price said, but it’s been used more than 1 million times in other countries, so there’s a long history of success.





Patients who have been told they’re not candidates for LASIK due to issues like very poor vision or dry eyes may be good candidates for ICL, which puts an implant in the eye between the iris and the natural lens but does not change the structure of the eye like LASIK, he said.

ICL can be used to correct standard near-sightedness and astigmatisms.

Visit pricevisiongroup.com for more information or to find out if ICL is right for you.