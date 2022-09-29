INDIANAPOLIS — You only have so much free time, so what’s worth adding to the fall social calendar?

Indy food and lifestyle influencer Mike Gillis joins us every Wednesday for ‘Mike G’s Top Three,’ where he shares some of his favorite things to eat, drink, see and do.

This week he has three reasons to check out Newfields this fall.

1. Mike G’s wine, of course

Last week Gillis said he had an exciting announcement coming, and here it is. Newfields has picked up his Reflection red wine, which is now available at a pop-up shop near the escalator and will soon be available in the gift shop. His white wine is also coming soon.

2. The Eighteen Art Collective

A year-long exhibit featuring works by local Black artists opened Sept. 23. “We. The Culture” features work from members of The Eighteen Art Collective, a group of artists commissioned to paint the Black Lives Matter street mural on Indiana Avenue in 2020.

The exhibit is guest curated by GangGang, an Indy cultural development firm, and The Eighteen Art Collective. Learn more about the collective’s mission and see the full list of artists here.

3. Harvest Nights

This popular Halloween season event runs 7:30-10 p.m. nightly from Sept. 30-Oct. 30. Harvest Nights is a family-friendly outdoor walking experience described as spooky, not scary, with a fog-filled forest, the Pumpkin Path of Peril filled with thousands of jack-o’-lanterns, a ghost train and a finale with The Three Graces coming to life at Mischief Manor at the Lilly House.

Fall beverages are available for purchase, including Campfire Cocoa made with Hotel Tango’s Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. Treats like caramel corn from Just Pop In and cinnamon Bavarian crème churros are also sold. Tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for children ages 6-17.