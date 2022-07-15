



INDIANAPOLIS — Give us some meat pies and we’re happy for the day.

The Kafe is whipping up made-from-scratch meat pies and selling them at farmers markets all around Central Indiana, including the Binford Farmers Market in Indy as well as farmers markets in Avon, Brownsburg, Fishers, Greenwood, Noblesville and Zionsville.

Owner Harmony Ndabeni and Chief Meat Pie Maker Lucy Sibanda brought some of their fresh, handmade and savory pies for us to taste Friday — and they did not disappoint. The pies are made with puff pastry that’s filled with beef, chicken, sausage and/or vegetables.









Ndabeni and Sibanda both have interesting back stories.

Sibanda, who learned to make meat pies from her mother growing up, was born in Zimbabwe but also lived in Zambia and Cuba before coming to the United States.

Ndabeni has a chemistry degree and still loves chemistry, but eventually she wored in quality improvement before becoming a pastry chef and starting her own business.

For more information on The Kafe and where to find these pies, connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.