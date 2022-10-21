INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you are looking for an action-packed franchise movie or a smaller, dramatic indie film, Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd has you covered this week.

Lloyd, an Indianapolis-based film critic for the website Film Yap, stopped by Indy Now studios on Friday to help break down this week’s biggest theater releases.

This week, Lloyd talked about Dwayne Johnson’s newest foray into franchise films Black Adam. He also broke down the newest independent cinema darling, Ruben Ostland’s Triangle of Sadness starring Woody Harrelson.

For Film Yap’s full breakdown, watch the Indy Now segment above and visit the Film Yap website here.