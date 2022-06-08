The Indy Film Fest kicks off on June 15 and Indy Now is your hookup for a chance at free tickets!

Indy Film Fest will open with a showing of Marcel the Shells with Shoes On which plays opening night, June 15, at the Kan-Kan Cinema. The festival will continue with online screenings through June 26.

Featured in the Indy Film Festival is Chasing Rabbits, a movie filmed in Indiana. Chasing Rabbits premieres on Father’s Day. Watch as director Eric Pascarelli stops by to talk about the film and the process and experience of filming Chasing Rabbits in Indiana.

Keep watching as Jillian and Ryan talk about how you can win tickets to the Indy Film Fest. Email ndyNowGiveaway@fox59.com with the subject line Indy Film for your chance to win!

Visit IndyFilmFest.org for more info.