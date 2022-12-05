INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re new in town or just looking for a new place to grab a bite, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads is your girl.

Our foodie friend drops by every Monday to fill us in on what’s happening in the Central Indiana dining scene, including what’s opening and closing.

Brewery closes, distillery to come

18th Street Brewery in Indy (pictured on left) has closed as of Dec. 1. But the Gary-based company, which also has a brewpub and distillery location in Hammond, will be opening a distillery here next year just a few doors down on 10th Street (right).

New ghost kitchen

A new shared commercial kitchen, Cooking Station Indy, will be opening soon at 8327 Michigan Road on Indy’s Northwest side.

Cooking Station will focus on pickup and delivery restaurant concepts, including owner

Wantonia Dyson’s own business, Tonia’s On A Roll dessert and catering company.

Italian market coming to Fishers

Angelo’s Italian Market is coming to Fishers in February at 11649 Maple St. from the father-son team of Mike and Chris Marra.

Pizza with your brew

The Scarlet Lane Brewing location on Bellefontaine Street in Indy has launched a new pizza menu.

That location is one of four in Central Indiana, including 46th Street and College Avenue in South Broad Ripple, 7724 Depot Street in McCordsville and 704 Main St. in Beech Grove.

New international market

And finally, AIM Mart, a new international grocery, has opened at 86th Street and Ditch Road in the former Marsh building.