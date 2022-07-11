





INDIANAPOLIS — Take one look at Meredith and George Cristo and it’s pretty obvious they know a thing or two about strength and fitness.

The co-founders of Agents of Change Performance Coaching joined us Friday to share before and after photos of client transformations and strength moves you can do at home with just a set of weights.

The Cristos, a married pair of competitive bodybuilders, are offering a special deal for Indy Now viewers. Buy four 50-minute, in-person training sessions and get a free nutrition plan.

They say getting control of your training and nutrition is one of the biggest things you can do to make change in your life.

For more information, visit the Agents of Change website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.





