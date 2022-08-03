Watch him Wednesdays on Indy Now for hidden gems and must-stop spots







INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, has made a name for himself around town helping people figure out where to eat and what to do.

Originally from Northwest Indiana, Gillis moved to Indy to attend IUPUI, graduating with a marketing degree from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

“I love that Indy is small enough, with enough to do,” he said. “It’s a real mid-major town.”

Gillis started sharing experiences on social media about where he ate and what he did for fun, then decided to see if he could turn ‘Where Is Mike G?’ into a business.





He has since partnered with Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery to launch two wines, a red blend called Reflections and a white named after his mom, Sherrce (awww). You can catch him at the vineyard this Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1-5 p.m. for his weekly Sunday Funday event.

Get used to seeing his smiling face. Gillis will be a regular guest on Indy Now, stopping by every Wednesday to share three places in Central Indiana worth checking out. Got a question for Mike G? Fill out the form below to share it with us.

In the meantime, keep up with Gillis on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @wheresmikeg.

Ask Mike G: Submit your question here