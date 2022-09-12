

Art Squared event in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Not many events combine local art and square dancing, but this weekend is your chance to experience both in one place.

The Art Squared festival returns to the Fountain Fletcher District this Saturday, Sept. 17 after a two-year hiatus. The event features more than 100 artists selling crafts, jewelry, fine art, candles, woodworking and more, and for the first time it includes square dancing lessons and square dancing to live music.







“It will be the quirkiest place you’ve been all weekend,” said Laura Giffel, district manager for the Fountain Fletcher District Association.

Giffel was joined Monday on Indy Now by Justin Jones, president of the district association and owner of two coffee shops in the area. He made a Calypso white tea over ice for Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt. Knowing not everyone drinks coffee, he prioritized creating great tea drinks for his shops as well.

Saturday’s event goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is free to attend. There will be an art fair where Indiana artists and vendors sell their goods, and dozens of artists will be creating work live that day. The Fountain Fletcher Block Party wraps up the day with barbecue, in addition to the square dancing.

For more information about the event, visit fountainfletcher.com.