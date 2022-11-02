INDIANAPOLIS — Karsia Slaughter has been a dance instructor all her life, but when she wanted to get back into dancing herself, she couldn’t find a class that felt right for her age group.

“So I thought, why not create one?” Slaughter, owner of Volume Performance Center (VPC) dance studio in Nora, said.

This Saturday, Nov. 5, Volume Performance Center is hosting a free “Get Movin!” dance class from 6-7 p.m. for women age 30 and older. RSVP by texting 317-574-0599.

Slaughter said she created the class for women over 30 because dance styles have changed since she was actively dancing.

“It’s wonderful what they do as young people, but they just move differently,” she said.

Volume Performance Center, located at 1728 East 86th St. in Indy, offers dance and fitness classes for people of all ages, from children to adults. The curriculum includes ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, tumbling and more.

Visit volumeperformancecenter.com for more information on classes and programs or connect with VPC on social at @indyvpc.