INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Fuel ice hockey team plays more than 20 games at home this season, so there are plenty of chances to make a night of it with the family.

Katy Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, joined us Wednesday to share her best tips for making the most of the experience, including joining Nitro’s Kids Club, taking advantage of Family Fun Days and attending promotional nights.

She brought along Nitro, the Indy Fuel mascot, who entertained us with various antics and shenanigans throughout the segment (things like tackling Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt, then hugging him, then making him wear a helmet).

Read Mann’s complete list of tips here.

Photos courtesy of Indy with Kids

Indy with Kids is a website connecting parents and caregivers to family-friendly activities, local resources and businesses. It’s described as a one-stop place to help you build the “best day ever” for your children.

Nitro’s Kids Club is a $25 season-long membership that includes one ticket to every Sunday home game, a photo on the ice after the last Sunday home game, a birthday card signed by Nitro and a 10% discount on merchandise at The Garage.

Every Sunday home game is also a Family Fun Day. Each one has a different kid-friendly theme like ‘pirates and princesses’ or a pajama party, and kids eat free those days.

The Indy Fuel play at Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Plenty of parking is available, and the cost is $10 per vehicle.

Keep up with Indy with Kids on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @indywithkids.