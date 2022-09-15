



INDIANAPOLIS — Are you a self-confessed “plant killer” or convinced you don’t have a green thumb? It doesn’t have to be like that, according to Abby Perry.

Perry is the owner of Abby’s Garden Parties, which hosts make-your-own-terrarium events around Central Indiana for birthdays, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, baby showers, holiday gatherings, corporate events or even just a girls night out. She also sells individual DIY terrarium kits online.

Choose a succulent (some of the easiest plants to take care of) from the many options she brings, then tap your creativity to add a variety of decorations and accessories from her DIY terrarium bar. All the dirty work is done in advance — even the dirt is pre-portioned and packaged.







Perry will offer tips on how to take care of your succulent, including using ice cubes to water it and only watering around twice a week. Most people who say they don’t have a green thumb have never been taught how to take care of a particular plant.

“Succulents are low-maintenance,” she said. “I like to say they thrive on being neglected.”

Learn more about Abby’s Garden Parties, get in touch or book an event at abbysgardenparties.wordpress.com or on Facebook or Instagram at @abbysgardenparties.