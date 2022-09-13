





INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Tawana Gulley launched Healthy Soul in 2018 to create cleaner, better-for-you versions of comfort foods.

One year earlier she had been diagnosed with diabetes and chronic asthma, so the mom of two decided it was time to start a weight-loss journey, making big changes to her diet and lifestyle.

Healthy Soul is an eatery that also offers meal prep services, catering and private chef experiences. Gulley uses only Halal meats, which are raised humanely and free of antibiotics or GMOs. She uses wild-caught seafood and, whenever possible, local and organic vegetables.





Her food is globally-inspired with a mix of African and Asian influence. On Monday’s show, she whipped her Bourbon-glazed lamb with house-specialty fried rice, veggies and more.

The restaurant is located at the AMP, an artisan marketplace and food hall in Indy’s 16 Tech Innovation District. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Healthy Soul is co-hosting the AMP’s Halloween Boo Bash on Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m. Vendors will give out candy to kids in a safe tick-or-treating environment. There will games and prizes. Adults 21-plus can buy a Boo Bash Pass for $30 get a specialty cocktail and sample hors d’oeuvres.

To learn more about Healthy Soul, visit healthysoulindy.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook or Instagram at @healthy_soul_indy.