INDIANAPOLIS — The man, the legend, the voice (as we like to call him) came back to see us.

Indy artist and friend of the show Gary Gee dropped in to talk about the new Central Library exhibit he co-curated, Hip-Hop Anthology Vol. 3. The exhibit featuring 23 artists is open through July 3.

Hip-Hop Anthology’s opening reception, Courtyard Jam, takes place this Saturday, June 11 from 12-4 p.m. in the library’s East Garden. The event if free — unless, of course, you decide to buy art.

As the Indianapolis Public Library describes it, Courtyard Jam will pay homage to the New York City park jams of the 70s with DJs, vendors, food trucks and photo booths.

A second Hip-Hop Anthology event called Dialogue takes place June 21 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Clowes Auditorium. The evening is a conversation with local artists about hip-hop culture.

Central Library is located downtown at 40 E. St. Clair St.

Visit Gee’s website for more information about his artwork. And if you’re wondering what the first line is all about, we can’t get over his deep voice. We could listen to him all day.