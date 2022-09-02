



INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar.

He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.

Taylor rents two types of hot tubs, both with seating for five to six adults. You can rent a tub for 24 hours for a special event, for a week at a time or as long as several months. His company handles delivery, setup and removal, and they provide all the chemicals you need to keep the tub clean.

When the Indy Now team heard about Taylor’s business and decided to feature him on the show, we took things a little too far, as we tend to do. We pitched him the idea of setting up a hot tub on the back patio so we could do an entire live show from inside the tub. Fortunately, he was game.

Indy Hot Tub Rentals serves Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Lawrence, McCordsville, Noblesville, Westfield, Whitestown and Zionsville. If you live outside the area, delivery may be available for an additional fee if you’re doing a long-term rental.

Visit the Indy Hot Tub Rentals website for more information about the rental process and pricing, or you can call them at 317-699-4882. Follow the company on Facebook or Instagram at @indyhottubrentals.