





INDIANAPOLIS — Meet Salt, a happy and enthusiastic pup who is looking for her people.

Get to know Salt and other Indy Humane animals up for adoption at the Ales for Adoptable Tails event this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Opti-Park in Broad Ripple. Enjoy local beer and wine samples, live music, contests and games to raise money for homeless pets.

Ales for Adoptable Tales will also include pet vendors, food trucks, doggie recess with an agility course and even a pet psychic. It is a family- and pet-friendly event, so bring your kids and pups along.





Event Chair Claire McRoberts said the shelters are absolutely overflowing right now, so they need any support they can get from adoptions and donations.

There are three levels of tickets available. VIP tickets for $50 get you in an hour early at noon for sampling, general admission tickets are $40 and non-drinker tickets are $10. Click the link above for additional event details or to buy tickets .

Ales for Adoptable Tails is the signature fundraising event for Indy Humane’s young professionals affinity group, Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare (Indy PAAW).



