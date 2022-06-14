





INDIANAPOLIS — Do you like parties? (check)

What about puppies? (obviously — check, check)

In that case, you’re cordially invited to the Paddock Puppy Party every third Wednesday of the month this summer downtown at Hotel Indy.

Indy Humane will bring adoptable dogs, and you can also bring your own dogs. Hiatus Tequila will donate $1 to Indy Humane for each drink sold with their tequila.

The next Puppy Party is this Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Since June is Pride Month, that’s the theme for this week’s party. You’ll find “dog queens” dressed up in their best — and bring your $1 bills so you can tip them.

The event takes place at the Paddock at the Hulman Restaurant inside Hotel Indy. You can bring your dogs inside through the Washington Street entrance.





