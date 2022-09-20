





INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Lynch combined three passions when he launched LiftOff Creamery on the north side of downtown Indy: aviation, ice cream and helping young people prepare for professional success.

Lynch is a commercial airline pilot who loves food, travel and giving back to the community through youth organizations. He founded his own nonprofit, the NAYR Foundation, which works to expose students of all cultural backgrounds to STEM careers with an emphasis on aviation.

LiftOff Creamery, located at 111 E. 16th St., also plays a role in youth development. The store helps students land their first job and learn about customer service, professionalism and leadership, he said.

Lynch brought a spread of his best-selling flavors and fall favorites to the show Tuesday, including triple chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, pumpkin pie, birthday cake and blueberry burst. The shop carries about 50 flavors, all with aviation-themed names. For people with dietary restrictions, non-dairy, vegan and no-sugar-added options are available.

For the rest of September, Lynch is offering a special discount for Indy Now viewers. Stop by the shop and mention the show for 10% off your order or use the code ‘IndyNow10’ on the website.

Learn more about LiftOff at liftoffcreamery.com or follow the shop on Facebook or Instagram at @liftoffcreamery.