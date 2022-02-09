INDIANAPOLIS — There might be snow on the ground, but that doesn’t mean your kids can’t play in the pool or splash around at a water park.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids joined us Wednesday to share her list of indoor pools and water parks around central Indiana.

Her general advice when it comes to planning your pool day: Go online or call to check the facility’s schedule first. Many have limited hours, and you’ll want to look for open swims or recreational swims that are family friendly, not lap swims that are intended for adults.

You’ll also want to check out the amenities. Water slides might only be open during designated time periods, for example, or you may need to bring your own towels, goggles and water toys.

Indy Parks Aquatic Centers

Indy Island at Raymond Park on the southeast side is an year-round indoor water park with slides, a children’s play area, a lap pool and more. Thatcher Park in Speedway has a giant indoor swimming pool and an aqua rock climbing wall.

Goldfish Swim School, Carmel, Fishers and Greenwood

The pools are heated to a balmy 90 degrees at Goldfish Swim School’s three central Indiana locations. They offer family swim times where the whole family gets in for one price, and toys and floaties are available for the kids to use. You’re allowed to bring dinner or have dinner delivered to the facility if you want to make a night of it. There are showers, changing rooms, family bathrooms and even a blow dry bar.

Monon Community Center, Carmel

This facility is famous for its water park in the summer, but there’s also an indoor park with slides and activity areas. Monon Community Center has both day and evening hours, but indoor water slides are only open Monday through Friday from 4:15 to 8 p.m. and during regular pool hours on the weekends.

Splash Island, Plainfield

Splash Island at Plainfield Recreation Center is also a summer favorite, but there’s an indoor aquatic center with a pool, two-story water slide, a lazy river, a pulsating vortex and a children’s play area.

