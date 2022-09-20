



INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more.

Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

There will be seven food trucks on site, as well as three additional food vendors. Beer selections include Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks, Sun King Osiris and Sunlight Cream Ale. At least 12 live music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the 2-day event.

Event volunteer Meg Elliott McLane joined us Tuesday, green shoes and all, to share all the details on this family-friendly event, one of the longest-running music festivals in Indiana.

Unfortunately, Bono couldn’t make it this year, but you’ll get the next best thing with the live performers that are scheduled, she said. There’s a mix of traditional Irish music and Irish music with a modern twist.

On Saturday, visitors can participate in the Kilted Mile, which, as the name suggests, is a one-mile run while wearing a kilt.

Find more information or buy tickets at IndyIrishFest.com. Tickets are $20 per day for ages 15 and up, $5 a day for kids 5-14 years old, and children younger than 5 are free. Family passes are available for $45, which cover two adults and up to four children age 14 or younger.

The event is volunteer-run and not for profit. All ticket proceeds go to covering event costs.