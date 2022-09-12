



INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90,000 consignment items will be up for grabs at fraction of the original price at this weekend’s Indy Kids Sale.

The event takes place at Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The sale is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presale shopping is offered Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15, but tickets are required those days.

There will be items for sale for babies to teenagers, including clothing, shoes, books, games, bicycles, cribs and strollers. Some items are new but most are gently used.







Sale Organizer Lori Chandler stopped by Indy Now Monday to talk about what parents can expect when it comes to brands, quality and pricing.

Every item is carefully inspected for quality and condition before it goes on the sales floor, she said. You’ll find store brands like Old Navy all the way up to boutique brands for 50% to 90% off retail. A pair of winter boots your child will only fit into one season, for example, might cost $5 at the sale versus $30 new.

The Indy Kids Consignment Sale takes place twice a year, once in the spring and once in fall with seasonally-appropriate items for each. For more information, visit indykidssale.com.