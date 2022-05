INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Getts the Director of the Indianapolis Soap Box Derby joins us in the studio to share what this historic race has to offer. The Soap Box Derby is a youth racing event that has been taking place nationally since 1934. Roman Coffer, the Riverside Park Manager, shares the importance of the Soap Box Derby to the Indy community and Riverside’s partnership with the Derby.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction