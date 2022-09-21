



INDIANAPOLIS — Champions of Magic, a show featuring five different UK-based illusionists, is coming to the Murat Theater at Old National Centre in November.

One of the performers, Alex McAleer, joined us Wednesday for a little preview of his mind-reading skills, testing them out on Executive Producer and Guest Host Kerrigan Arnold.

In addition to mind reading, the show includes a seemingly-impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, levitation high above the stage and much more.







The 2022 tour follows sell-out crowds around the world, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. Performing with McAleer are illusionists Hollie England, Fernadndo Velasco and the duo known as Young & Strange.

Shows are scheduled for Old National Centre on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27. Tickets start at $25. For ticket information, call the Old National Centre Box Office at 317-231-0000 or visit the venue’s website.

For more information about the show, visit championsofmagic.co.uk or follow them on Facebook at @ChampionsMagicUK or Instagram at @championsofmagic.





