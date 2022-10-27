INDIANAPOLIS — Leave it to Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley to make Oreos and milk slightly terrifying.

Mobley returned to Indy Now Thursday to unveil his latest trick, which involves hiding a razor blade inside an Oreo. He asked Co-Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to mix the tainted cookie back with the rest of the batch, then randomly choose which ones he should eat.

Watch the video above to find out what happens.

Mobley joined us fresh off his appearance in the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” a competition show for magicians.

He has performed around the world, including for Good Morning America Co-Host Michael Strahan and NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, and he can booked for corporate or private events.