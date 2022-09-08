





INDIANAPOLIS — Rising Collective’s mission is to bridge the gap between wanting to help someone in crisis and knowing how to do it.

The Indy-based nonprofit teaches skills for helping and intervening when someone is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. They offer training and certification in bystander intervention, mental health first aid, de-escalation and dealing with micro-aggressions.

Co-Founder Erin Polley joined us Wednesday to explain the training they offer and share tips for starting a conversation with someone who may be in crisis without putting them off.

Rising Collective has two upcoming training sessions. Mental Health First Aid for Youth takes place Friday, Sept. 16. That course is designed primarily for adults who regularly interact with young people such as parents, family members, teachers, caregivers and health and human services workers. Mental Health First Aid for Adults is Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Both sessions are virtual, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the cost is $120. About two hours of pre-work are required. Those who complete the course get an official certification from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, much like completing CPR or first-aid class.

For more information or to sign up, visit Rising Collective’s website. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to keep up with future courses and training.



