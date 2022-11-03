INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.

SHarper Salt Lounge

SHarper Plastic Surgery also operates a med spa and salt lounge at the Fishers location. Book a one-hour session, put on some fluffy robes and sip champaign as you reap the skin and respiratory benefits of a salt lounge. It feels like a mini getaway, Bobenmoyer said.

Discounts on services like Botox and fillers are also available when you book the salt lounge.

Newfields Yoga at the Lume

You may have heard about The Lume exhibit at Newfields, but on Sunday mornings you can take a yoga class right inside the exhibit, which is currently featuring “Monet & Friends Alive,” an interactive art display showing the work of 19th century European artists.

The yoga classes are led by Invoke Yoga from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and you can sign up here. The ticket price includes admission to the museum, so you can make a day of it.

Candle pouring at Penn & Beech

Penn & Beech has locations in Carmel and downtown Indy, where you can blend your own scents to make custom candles. Bobenmoyer says she loves doing this at the beginning of every season to refresh the candles and scents in her home.

Reservations must be made in advance, and Penn & Beech serves cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy while you’re making the candles.