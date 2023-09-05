INDIANAPOLIS — It’s ‘Taste Test Tuesday’ here at Indy Now!! We’re back with this amazing and delicious monthly segment we’re doing in partnership with Indianapolis Monthly Magazine!!

In this segment we will taste test a sampling of how different restaurants or bakeries around town prepare the same type of food, then determine what we like about each, and even may choose a favorite!

Oh this month’s Taste Test is totally indulgent… we’re tasting MONSTER COOKIES! These fully loaded cookies pack in so many extras that the soft dough encasing them can barely hold it all together. The results is a satisfyingly thick baked treat.

Today, we’re Taste Testing 3 different types of MONSTER COOKIES from popular bakers across town, as featured in the NEW September Issue of Indy Monthly!

Who can possibly resist this kind of fluffy goodness?!!

Without further ado, and in no particular order… we present to you…

TASTE #1 : The Cookie Jar Crew

Broad Ripple Farmers Market regulars know to make a beeline directly to this vendor early on Saturday mornings to get their weekly fix of Angie Perry’s puffy chocolate chip, floral lemon lavender, and tangy cran-orange oatmeal cookies, along with special flavors that change by the month. Grab yours bright and early in the Glendale Town Center parking lot.

@thecookiejarcrew_ on Instagram

TASTE #2: Dirty Dough

Perfectly imperfect is the aesthetic for this stuffed-cookie company with locations around the country. Its signature The Muscle cookie boasts 25 grams of protein packed into a chocolatey brownie base filled with peanut butter nougat and peanut butter chips, with fudge and more peanut butter drizzled on top.

6159 N. Keystone Ave.,13180 Market Square Dr., Fishers | dirtydoughcookies.com

TASTE #3: Loaded Dough Cookie Co.

Average cookies don’t contain enough good stuff to please Indianapolis entrepreneur Kevin Lingg. So he launched his own company in 2015 to make them exactly the way he likes them—with at least 50 percent more fillings and toppings than traditional recipes call for. Check the website for availability and locations where these yummy multitaskers are sold.

loadeddough.com | facebook.com/loadeddough

Which is YOUR favorite??? Be sure to head out to grab some of these amazing cookies soon todo a taste test of your own!

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of the hottest and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.