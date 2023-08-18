INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Featured Foodie Friday with Indy Monthly here on Indy Now, and we’re SO excited to welcome the founder and owner of Sprig + Plate as this month’s featured foodie, along with our friend Julia Spalding from Indy Monthly!

Molly Wilson launched Sprig + Plate eight years ago by doing whole-food meal prep out of her home for friends and family. One of her clients was throwing a cocktail party and asked Molly if she could create a meat-and-cheese tray. “She thought … well, that sounds fun!”

That request led to another, and another, and another. Molly didn’t have a five-year plan or a strategy for expansion, but her business grew organically. She has a background in retail, banking, and marketing, and she thought that these experience didn’t seem related… but as soon as she became a business owner, it all clicked!

Molly recently moved the business into a northside commercial kitchen where the Sprig + Plate team assembles elaborate grazing boards, snack boxes, and themed charcuterie spreads, as well as weekly a la carte meal prep offerings.

The brilliant rainbows of fresh fruit and slices of meat and cheese arranged with mathematical rigor—including zig-zagging stripes of cucumber (one of her signature moves that involves slicing and stacking the vegetable into a chevron formation) might look like impressionist art. There is truly a science to her edible masterpieces. “There is no shortage of ways to turn your salami into a flower!!” Her expert touch finds ways to make her boards “still look pretty 20 minutes after people start digging in.”

Molly’s Favorite Things

9th Street Bistro. “It’s small, and it’s cute. You can just tell how much creativity and care the owners put into what they make.” Caviar Pie at Late Harvest Kitchen. “That’s just the standard.” Chef Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth and Beholder. “You always know you’re going to get a good experience.” Manchego. “It’s a very underrated cheese.” @ainttooproudtomeg. “It’s the Instagram account of L.A. food stylist Meg Quinn.”

