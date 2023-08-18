INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Featured Foodie Friday with Indy Monthly here on Indy Now, and we’re SO excited to welcome the founder and owner of Sprig + Plate as this month’s featured foodie, along with our friend Julia Spalding from Indy Monthly!
Molly Wilson launched Sprig + Plate eight years ago by doing whole-food meal prep out of her home for friends and family. One of her clients was throwing a cocktail party and asked Molly if she could create a meat-and-cheese tray. “She thought … well, that sounds fun!”
That request led to another, and another, and another. Molly didn’t have a five-year plan or a strategy for expansion, but her business grew organically. She has a background in retail, banking, and marketing, and she thought that these experience didn’t seem related… but as soon as she became a business owner, it all clicked!
Molly recently moved the business into a northside commercial kitchen where the Sprig + Plate team assembles elaborate grazing boards, snack boxes, and themed charcuterie spreads, as well as weekly a la carte meal prep offerings.
The brilliant rainbows of fresh fruit and slices of meat and cheese arranged with mathematical rigor—including zig-zagging stripes of cucumber (one of her signature moves that involves slicing and stacking the vegetable into a chevron formation) might look like impressionist art. There is truly a science to her edible masterpieces. “There is no shortage of ways to turn your salami into a flower!!” Her expert touch finds ways to make her boards “still look pretty 20 minutes after people start digging in.”
Molly’s Favorite Things
- 9th Street Bistro. “It’s small, and it’s cute. You can just tell how much creativity and care the owners put into what they make.”
- Caviar Pie at Late Harvest Kitchen. “That’s just the standard.”
- Chef Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth and Beholder. “You always know you’re going to get a good experience.”
- Manchego. “It’s a very underrated cheese.”
- @ainttooproudtomeg. “It’s the Instagram account of L.A. food stylist Meg Quinn.”
Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for plenty of in-depth dining reviews and stories of more interesting foodies like Molly around Indy!