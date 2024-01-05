INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Monthly Magazine is thrilled to bring back its 21st annual Bridal Show at The Sixpence Wedding + Event Space on Sunday, January 7, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. The Sixpence is located at 4400 N. 1000 E, Whitestown, IN 46075.

As the ONLY complimentary boutique bridal show in the city, it’s a convenient one-stop shop for all of your 2024 bridal and wedding planning needs! So grab your mom, your sister, your bridesmaids or your groom and join us for a day full of wedding planning fun with everything you need to plan every detail of your big day.

All attendees will sip complimentary champagne and snack on light bites while connecting with Indianapolis’s most sophisticated wedding vendors. Get exclusive access to the latest wedding trends, elegant bridal wear, custom florals, delectable cakes, dazzling jewelry and more, plus advice from top industry experts about ways to make your big day truly memorable. You’ll also enjoy plenty of free samples, show-exclusive discounts and gifts from the top wedding professionals in the city!

Rather than making multiple appointments and running all over town to plan and secure the best vendors for your wedding, take advantage of this one-day opportunity to solidify every aspect of your big day all in one place, one day only at this fabulous FREE show.

Now let’s talk WEDDING FASHION!

2024 Wedding Dress Trends:

Sleek minimalist styles

Detachable sleeves and skirts-two looks in one for wedding and reception

Bold and unique details: colors in dresses (black and floral are popular) and 3D flowers

Vintage styles: high necks and flowy sleeves

Inclusive sizing: wide range of sizes, not just the standard bridal size 10

Short dresses and tea length have been making a comeback. We are seeing a lot of brides want to wear a short reception dress

Bridesmaid dresses: While lots of brides are choosing to order them online, Gretchen’s has a wide range of styles and sizes. They offer great customer service and quality dresses that online places cannot offer.

Mother’s Dresses are big right now. Mothers are the hostesses of the party and want to look their best at the wedding. Moms used to wait until the last minute but are realizing they want to find their perfect dress, too!



Like what you see? Learn more and get even more amazing ideas and contacts for your wedding at the Bridal Show on January 7!! REGISTER NOW at IndianapolisMonthly.com/bride.

Every pre-registered bride will be entered to win bride and groom wedding bands from Moyer Fine Jewelry ($2,000 value)!!

To view the full list of 24 participating wedding professionals who will be at the show, visit IndianapolisMonthly.com/bride.