INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is harvest season… and we’re not just talking about pumpkins, corn and apples… we’re talking grapes to make WINE!

Fall is prime time for harvesting the delicious, rich grapes that Hoosier wineries use to make some of the Midwest’s best wine… some of which is popular nationwide!

In the October issue of Indy Monthly Magazine you will find an ultimate wine guide, to serve as your roadmap to scenic wineries and vineyards around our beautiful state, including chic wine bars and shops, pro tips from local sommeliers (pronounced saw-muhl-yays), and more!

Here to tell us more about it and to give us a little taste of what Indy Wine Country has in store for us this season is Andrea Ratcliff, Editor in Chief of Indy Monthly and Laura Richardson of Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville.

In this fabulous wine-themed issue, you’ll read a little bit of history and background about each Indiana winery, and tidbits about what makes each unique, along with their special attractions, events, and wines served. There is also a map to show you where all the wineries are all over the state, several of which are in the Indy area, like Mallow Run, which is just south of Indy!

And if you’re looking for a wine bars or shop to find some of this Hoosier-made wine, you’ll find a where-to-buy sidebar too.

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of the hottest and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.