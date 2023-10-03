INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, October 3rd

It’s ‘Taste Test Tuesday’ here at Indy Now!! We’re back with this amazing and delicious monthly segment we’re doing in partnership with Indianapolis Monthly Magazine!!

In this segment we will taste test a sampling of how different restaurants or bakeries around town prepare the same type of food, then determine what we like about each, and even may choose a favorite!

This month’s Taste Test is completely appropriate for the crisp, fall season we are enjoying right now… today we’re tasting 6 different varieties of scrumptious APPLE PIE!

Everyone knows apple is the true flavor of fall… and today, we’re Taste Testing a plethora of different takes on this classic fall dessert from popular bakeries across town, as featured in the NEW October Issue of Indy Monthly!

Whether you pick one up whole or by the slice, here’s where to snag some of the best pies around.

Without further ado, and in no particular order… we present to you…

TASTE #1 : Pots & Pans Pie Co

As an homage to her grandma’s recipe, Clarissa Morley elevates her humble Apple Crumble Pie with simple, high-quality ingredients like European butter and juicy Granny Smiths.



4915 N. College Ave. | potsandpansindy.com

TASTE #2: My Sugar Pie

The bakers here peel, core, and slice Granny Smiths for every Mom’s Original Dutch Apple pie they make from scratch using all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.



40 E. Pine St., Zionsville | mysugarpie.com

TASTE #3: Bread Basket Café & Bakery

Judy Sexton perfected her Traditional Apple Pie before she opened her cafe almost 20 years ago. The flaky hand-rolled crust boasts a hint of salt to contrast the sweet filling made with fruit from nearby Beasley’s Orchard.



46 S. Tennessee St., Danville | breadbasketcafe.com

TASTE #4: Shapiro’s Delicatessen

Ann’s Strawberry Cheesecake reigns supreme at this Indy dining institution, but with hearty chunks of fruit and melt-in-your-mouth crust, her apple pie recipe deserves its fair share of dessert counter credit, as well.



808 S. Meridian St. | shapiros.com

TASTE #5: Generations Pie Company

Maria Johnson melds a mélange of Fujis, EverCrisps, McIntoshes and other varieties to create her Grandma Hattie Leota’s Sweet Apple Pie, but she says the most important ingredient is love.



230 S. Main St., Fortville | generationspie.co

TASTE #6: Gray Bros. Cafeteria

Made with Northern Spy apples and fragrant with cinnamon and nutmeg, this pie recipe—like pretty much everything else on the line—originated from the Gray family’s great-grandparents.



555 S. Indiana St., Mooresville | graybroscafeteria.com

Which is YOUR favorite??? Be sure to head out to grab some of these amazing apple pies for your fall gatherings soon to do a taste test of your own!

Also if time allows, mention the foodie and swoon segments coming up later this month, along with the debut of Savor Indianapolis coming up in November –

The Savor Indy experience is a 4-night dining series where 2 prominent chefs from Indy’s robust restaurant scene are paired together to collaborate and create unique, one-night-only meals with wine pairings each evening of the series.

8 chefs in total will be featured, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a different local charity each night. Save the Dates – November 14-17!

Check out indianapolismonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of the hottest and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.