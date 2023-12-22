INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking… Christmas is MONDAY!! And if you still have a few people to buy for, and you have NO CLUE what to get them… you’re in luck! Today we’re giving you a plethora of amazing last-minute, LOCAL gift ideas, for those hard-to-buy-for people in your life, while supporting some great local businesses right here in the Circle City. We’re joined by Indy Monthly’s Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Ratcliff to tell us more!!

These amazing gift items are all inspired by the latest issue of Indy Monthly Magazine, the annual ‘Best of Indy’ issue. The editors searched Indianapolis high and low for the newest and best of everything the city has to offer. From frozen treats and bookstores to piñatas and bespoke picnics, this popular annual list has something for everyone to check out, and gift ideas galore!

And some of the very best last-minute, unique, local gift ideas include:

Create Art Studio and Bumble + Bird Embroidery Starter Pack (createartstudioindy.com) Meghan McGovern of Bumble + Bird teaches embroidery classes and sells hoops of all sizes, necklaces, ornaments, stickers, etc. in the retail space of Create Art Studio located in the heart of Broad Ripple Village. They just opened their doors 10 weeks ago, and Meghan teaches everything from mixed generational classes to adult Imbibe and Embroider classes where wine is included!

(createartstudioindy.com) Industrial Jewelry from Zink Metals (zinkmetals.com) Creator Rebecca Zink was born and raised in Indy, and holds a BFA in metalsmithing and visual communications from Ball State University. She describes her style as “modern industrial glam.” You can adorn yourself or a loved one this season with her expertly manipulated metals, beautiful gemstones, and inspired designs that are unlike any that you’ve seen before.

(zinkmetals.com) Stationery from Semantics Paper Goods (semanticspaper.com) semantics: the study of meaning Semantics Paper Goods is a stationery and paper-focused gift store providing curated collections of high quality products that celebrate a love of paper. You’ll feel like a kid again perusing their greeting cards, notebooks, stickers, calendars and more.

(semanticspaper.com) Tote from United State of Indiana (unitedstateofindiana.com) Pack your gift inside a gift that can be reused all year long. The best gift totes are sturdy canvas and most importantly, local!

(unitedstateofindiana.com) Fresh croissants + cooking classes by Circle City Sweets (circlecitysweets.com) Gift your loved one the chance to roll slabs of dough through the “Ally Sheety” machine, and they’ll come away with recipes and a box of butter, chocolate, and ham and cheese pastries big enough to start your own patisserie! These croissant making cooking classes make a great gift!!

(circlecitysweets.com) Teapot from Addendum Gallery (addendumgallery.com) Chose from the 22 styles of classic MacKenzie-Childs tea kettles. Underneath the glass finial and fanciful botanical patterns, the heavy-gauged steel underbody is a workhorse, ensuring water heats at an even temperature.

(addendumgallery.com) Scented candle from iDesign Home Décor (instagram.com/idesignhomedecor) Vegan, hand-poured candles with a naturally toxin-free wooden wick in flora-inspired scents contained in a delightfully shaped cement vessel that can be easily repurposed.

(instagram.com/idesignhomedecor) Bar merch from Dukes Indy (Dukesindy.com) Duke’s is well known for its irreverent slogan, which we cannot mention here 😉, so it’s no wonder it’s made its way to T-shirts and other popular merch. Patrons enjoy live country music and cold Lone Star Beer at this southside honky tonk, and a gift certificate or merch from here make great gifts!

(Dukesindy.com) A funky live plant from Digs Garden Center (instagram.com/digsindy) You’ll enjoy shopping for that perfect plant in this delightful oasis of perennials, shrubs, veggies and trees, all artfully arranged around funky industrial salvage like shipping containers, a repurposed grain bin, and a vintage bus.

(instagram.com/digsindy) Unique leather items from 1979 Co (1979coleather.com) Find bags, wallets, accessories and more from this one-man shop created by Nate Olp. You’ll find a variety of high quality, hand-stitched items made from locally sourced skins. A rustic gift that looks better with age.

(1979coleather.com)

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more great, local gift ideas, plus tons of in-depth content about the best things to see, do and eat around Indy.

Happy Holidays!!