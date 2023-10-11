INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Swoon-Worthy Wednesday with Indy Monthly Magazine, and we’re so excited to welcome the creator of this month’s Swoon feature, Steve Simon, Beverage Director at Turner’s Bar. And we’re also joined by Indy Monthly’s feature editor, our friend, Julia Spalding!

Eddie Sahm has done it again… he has created the dive bar vibe of your grandparents’ drinking days at his new loading dock lounge called Turner’s Bar located in the Stutz Building.

Though there is an abundance of specialty cocktails mixed up by the barkeeps at Turner’s, none are as smooth and potent as the Calypso… which is this month’s Swoon-worthy feature!!

Turner’s is named in honor of Turner Woodard, the auto enthusiast and philanthropist who bought and revitalized the Stutz Building north of downtown in the 1990s.

The Calypso is a fresh take on the Trinidad sour made with:

Higher-proof bonded Benchmark bourbon

Scarlet Ibis rum

Orgeat

Lemon juice

Angostura bitters

It’s a slow sipper reminiscent of a cool cruise in a Bearcat convertible—top down, of course. Be sure to head out to experience the unique cocktails like the Calypso offered by Turner’s ASAP!

