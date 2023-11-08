INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Swoon-Worthy Wednesday with Indy Monthly Magazine, and we’re so excited to welcome the creator of this month’s Swoon feature, Kadeesha Wiggins, owner of Burgeezy’s! And we’re also joined by Indy Monthly’s feature editor, our friend, Julia Spalding!

Talk about a BURGER!!! Gooey provolone drips over the edges of this barbecue sauce–drenched burger patty with roasted pineapple, crunchy sweet pickles, chipotle mayo, and crispy bacon in the aptly named Pineapple Express, found only at Burgeezy.

And – Surprise— it is 100-percent vegan.

This fun burger spot set up shop along downtown’s Canal Walk in September, a hot spot for fans of plant-based cuisine!! Indy vegans have followed Kadeesha and Antoine from location to location since Burgeezy’s 2021 beginnings.

Add a side of Old Bay crinkle-cut fries to complete this enduring icon of American cuisine. They offer dairy free, meat free and egg free options.

Find Burgeezy at 335 W. 9th St. at the end of the Canal Walk.

Be sure to head out to experience the unique vegan dishes like this amazing burger offered by Burgeezy ASAP!

