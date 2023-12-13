INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Swoon-Worthy Wednesday with Indy Monthly Magazine, and we’re so excited to welcome the creator of this month’s Swoon feature, Key Lime Pie from Tipsy Mermaid! And we are joined by our friend Julia Spalding from Indy Monthly, of course, as well.

Their Key Lime Pie recipe is a secret that was developed over years of the team traveling and eating their way through the Florida Keys and specifically Key West.

They are also going to prepare their infamous Key Lime Pie Martini for us today!

Succulent strawberry slices top the generous portion of luxurious vanilla-scented Chantilly cream on the key lime pie featured in the magazine—a delicate, delectable adornment to the Tipsy Mermaid’s house-made pie.

A generous sprinkle of Key lime zest and toasted coconut finish off this thick slice, making one’s mind wander to ocean breezes with each bite. Pair it with a piña colada or daiquiri from the cocktail menu and let those coastal vibes wash over you.

The destination restaurant concept, opened in July by Shari Jenkins and Mark Hagan, brings more than just coastal cuisine. Hemingway lore, curated cocktails, and plenty of friendly vibes are also on the menu.

Find Tipsy Mermaid on the Historic Brick street in Zionsville!

