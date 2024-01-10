INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Swoon-Worthy Wednesday with Indy Monthly Magazine, and we’re so excited to welcome the creator of this month’s Swoon feature, Pablo Gonzalez, Owner and Manager of Gather 22! And we are joined by our friend Julia Spalding from Indy Monthly, of course, as well.

This Swoon-Worthy dish is so appropriate for those of us making healthy new year’s resolutions…

In this month’s issue of Indy Monthly, this gorgeous dish is described as a perfectly poised filet of flaky, buttery salmon sitting atop a mountain of crisp winter greens and chopped romaine, accompanied by a colorful array of sautéed green beans, crunchy cornichons, rich olives, tart plum tomatoes, seasoned potatoes, hardy artichoke hearts, and “special” sliced soft-boiled eggs with a drizzle of their version of classic thyme and lemon vinaigrette. This colorful, shareable Niçoise Salad is a tasty way to start your 2024 without breaking your resolutions to eat healthier!

Gather 22 is a fresh-faced, post-Bohemian coffee shop and neighborhood eatery, “inspired by the places we love to visit, built for the place we love to live.” With a beautifully designed space, Gather 22 features a full coffee program during the morning, lunches in the afternoon and dinner and cocktails in the evenings.

They serve their famous Byrne’s Grilled Pizza but also fun dishes and sips inspired by their travels but with a focus on highlighting produce and products from local purveyors. The menu has array of offerings from light to hearty and designed to thoughtfully accommodate however you choose to gather during your visit. Their fabulous Cocktail Bar looks over their spacious Garden Patio where many gather for events and get togethers. They also have incredible cocktails, coffee, desserts and a lovely Sunday brunch!

Be sure to head out to experience unique dishes like this at Gather 22 to start your new year off in a healthy way! Find them located at 22 E. 22nd St.

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews and swoon-worthy features of more interesting and newly discovered spots to eat and drink around Indy.