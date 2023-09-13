INDIANAPOLIS — Mycoe Andrews once worked for the food truck West Coast Tacos, which garnered national press for bringing one-of-a-kind Korean-style street tacos to Indianapolis in 2010. Now, he’s reviving the concept at local pop-ups and private events by way of a venture he’s calling Tako Seoul, with plans for full-service taquerias in the works.

The menu lets customers choose teriyaki or Korean marinated beef, chicken, and beans in tacos, bowls, and burritos, including spicy steak tacos topped with onions and cilantro. But nothing beats the Maejor Quesadilla, a whopper of a fold with two kinds of tender marinated chicken, a three-cheese blend, and house “Tako” sauce on the side.

Taco Seoul is not just about food – they focus on a flavor-packed experience that dances on your taste buds. Their menu consists of bold, vibrant flavors that pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of Mexico and Korea.

From teriyaki chicken tacos to mouthwatering Korean beef quesadillas, every bite tells a story of culinary fusion. Be sure to head out to experience the unique, fusion flavors of Tako Seoul ASAP!

