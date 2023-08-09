INDIANAPOLIS — It’s Swoon-Worthy Wednesday with Indy Monthly Magazine, and we’re so excited to feature the creator of this month’s Swoon feature, Chris Burton of Vicino Indy! Sean Day, the Executive Chef at Vicino Indy, joins us in studio to demonstrate how to make the dish, and of course we’re also joined by our friend Julia, features editor of Indy Monthly!

The longtime absence of a real-deal Italian eatery on one of Indy’s most storied restaurant rows came to a tasty end in early May… That’s when Chris Burton and Gus Vazquez, owners of the stylish, see-and-be-seen supper club The Oakmont, just around the corner, opened the doors at their second Indy effort in the former Hedge Row location near Delaware Street.

And though Vicino, which aptly means “near” in Italian, offers familiar fried calamari, bruschetta, pasta carbonara, and classic spaghetti with marinara and meatballs, its plush palate of blues and tans, clubby soundtrack, and restrained menu of elegant, modern plates land it far from the red-checkered trattorias of old.

Cocktails area must, such as a textbook negroni or the fruit-forward Roman Candle with small-batch tequila, watermelon, and “Disco Inferno” bitters.

Generous, earthy mushroom arancini are already a classic starter great for sharing, and an especially balanced, creamy tiramisu with hints of spiced rum and a shower of chocolate “caviar” is worth extending the calorie count of your meal.

But no offerings are as surprising as an unassuming bowl of gnocchi, perfectly al dente and crisp from pan frying with just enough pesto, tender pulled chicken and earthy additions of olive tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes, and a dusting of parmesan… which is what we’re swooning over today! YUM!

Vicino Indy is located at 350 Massachusetts Ave. | vicinoindy.com

Be sure to head out to experience the delectable, authentic Italian at Vicino Indy ASAP!

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of more interesting and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.