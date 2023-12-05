INDIANAPOLIS — We’re back with our amazing and delicious monthly segment we’re doing in partnership with Indianapolis Monthly Magazine – it’s ‘Taste Test Tuesday’ here at Indy Now!!

In this segment we will taste test a sampling of how different restaurants around town prepare the same type of item or dish, then determine what we like about each. We may even choose a favorite!

Well, it’s officially December, also known as the season of NOG! Fragrant with nutmeg and vanilla, silky eggnog is coming out of hibernation to make its annual holiday rounds… in both traditional form and in some unique interpretations…

Today, we’re Taste Testing the cream that rises to the top with FOUR different EGG NOG Creations from several amazing places across town, as featured in the NEW December Issue of Indy Monthly! Our friend Julia Spalding from Indy Monthly is here to tell us what is so amazing about each one…

Without further ado, and in no particular order… we present to you…

TASTE #1 : Traders Point Creamery

Made with milk from the creamery’s own herd of grass-fed cows, this high-butterfat beauty sips smooth and luscious. Snag a few quarts at the on-site farm store if you can—it sells out fast. Or if you’ve got time to hang around, linger over an eggnog cocktail at their farm-to-table restaurant, The Loft.

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville. | traderspointcreamery.com

TASTE #2: Lick Ice Cream

Meredith Kong and Kelly Ryan don’t skimp on ingredients, throwing extra egg yolks, cognac, rum, and freshly grated nutmeg into this velvety seasonal ice cream variation. “Before we added the booze, it was just missing that oomph!” Meredith laughs. Find it at their SoBro shop and in The Garage food hall.

The Garage food hall; 1049 E. 54th St. | instagram.com/lickindy

TASTE #3: Tulip Tree Creamery

Dutch dairy king Fons Smits flexes his culinary skills by infusing a rich pudding base with perfectly balanced nutmeg, vanilla, and rum flavoring to sell at local winter farmers markets and the creamery’s own holiday pop-up events.

6330 Corporate Dr. | tuliptreecreamery.com

TASTE #4: Macaron Bar

From Black Friday through Christmas, this Mass Ave confectionary laces white chocolate ganache with nutmeg and rum extract, then sandwiches it between almond meringues for the perfect bite of quintessential eggnog flavor. A little extra spice on the shell is the icing on the cake (so to speak).

425 Massachusetts Ave. | macaron-bar.com

Which is YOUR favorite??? Be sure to head out to visit each of these amazing places soon to do a taste test of your own! Cheers to the nog!

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of the hottest and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.