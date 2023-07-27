INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Odgaard is giving sushi-grade seafood a handy makeover at Rolli, his grab-and-go counter inside The Garage Food Hall… And Adam is also this month’s Featured Foodie in the July issue of Indy Monthly!

Adam is here along with our friend Julia Spalding from the magazine to tell us more, and show us how to roll some sushi! If you’ve never tried sushi before, it can be intimidating. Rolli is looking to change that with its friendly, approachable vibe and bold and vibrant flavor combinations. Rolli has one-of-a-kind menu items that combine unexpected ingredients you wouldn’t typically find in traditional Japanese sushi.

Adam first entered the world of restaurant ownership by opening a small City Market stand selling poke bowls, a little-known cuisine at the time. That business, Poke Guru, would eventually relocate to The Garage food hall at Bottleworks District, add a location inside The Amp, and lay the groundwork for his latest dining venture… his vibrant sushi takeout spot, Rolli!

Rolli pinwheels have vinegared rice with ingredients such as wild-caught ahi, spicy krab, pickled mango, and sweet potato tempura. House sauces include spicy gochujang-based mayo, a tangy pink drizzle laced with habanero and pickled beet brine, and Rolli’s version of creamy Peruvian aji amarillo. Everything is packaged and served in glossy blue bento-style paperboxes with handy compartments for wasabi, ginger, and soy sauce.

Adam’s Favorite things as featured in Indy Monthly:

Fountain Square. “I’ve lived there for about 10 years now. Being able to see the kind of the risks that other entrepreneurs are taking has been awesome to witness.”

The Cultural Trail. “My wife and I like to cycle around downtown to check out new restaurants or new bars.”

Pickling. “Across the Rolli and Poke Guru menus, we have pickled red onion, pickled daikon, pickled Asian pear, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mango, and pickled beets.”

Danish open-face sandwiches. “They are like little works of art.”

Hot dogs. “I love Danish sausages, and I eat tons of hot dogs when I’m over there.”

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for plenty of in-depth dining reviews and stories of more interesting foodies like Adam around Indy!