



INDIANAPOLIS — We love having local band The Palace on the show, not only for their incredible music but because they’re always having fun and you can tell they’re genuinely a group of great friends.

The Palace performed for us Friday in the Indy Now backyard, then joined us in the hot tub to talk about the band and their upcoming performance at the All IN Music & Arts Festival.

All IN takes place this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The festival features national acts like Hall & Oates, The Four Tops, John Fogerty and Death Cab for Cutie, along with some of Central Indiana’s most popular local bands.

The Palace performs Saturday the 3rd from 3:15-4 p.m. on the Indiana Stage.

Visit the All IN Festival website for more detailed information on performers and scheduling or to buy tickets.