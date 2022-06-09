





INDIANAPOLIS — A two-day music festival is coming to Garfield Park in Indy this weekend, and tickets are still available.

WonderRoad Music Festival is this Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 featuring 27 bands, three stages, lots of food and drink vendors, a kids area and more.

Bands include Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Milky Chance, Chvrches, Hippo Campus and Mat Kearney.

This is the first year for this festival in Indianapolis, but it’s organized by Elevation Festivals, a company that puts on similar events across the country, including two well-known events in Ohio, WonderStruck in Cleveland and WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus.

WonderRoad tickets start at about $120 for one-day admission and about $200 for both days. Discounted tickets are available for kids.

Garfield Park Conservatory and Gardens is located at 2505 Conservatory Drive, just a few miles south of downtown. Event organizers are encouraging biking, ride-sharing or use of public transportation to make it easier to get in and out of the event.