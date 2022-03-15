INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Ryan M. Brewer stopped by to perform one of his original songs ahead of two live shows in Indy.

“Unbent and Bitter” is the first song on his upcoming album, which is in production.

Brewer is performing this Thursday, March 17 at the LO-FI Lounge in Fountain Square. He’s opening for a Portland, Maine-based duo called Oshima Brothers.

Or, catch him Thursday, March 24 as part of the Silo Songwriters Series, also featuring musicians Claire Radel and Cole Woodruff.

We asked Brewer to share his favorite thing about making music in Indiana, and it turns out he’s a pretty funny guy.

“I’m just looking forward to being able to make music in Indiana in front of people’s faces. It’s been over a year since I’ve played at all for anyone other than my dogs, and they don’t care,” he said. “I’m throwing them my best stuff and they don’t even react.”

Brewer is also a (relatively) new father. He and his wife have a 13-month-old daughter, otherwise known as “one of those pandemic babies.”